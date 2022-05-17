Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than normal, but a cool down is coming

BILLINGS — Zonal flow will take over today keeping most of the area dry through tomorrow although a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible in eastern MT/northern WY through this this afternoon and perhaps early evening.

Expecting showers late Wednesday into Thursday as a strong cold front moves through Wednesday night. We’ll hold on to a chance of rain Friday, but mainly drier conditions return for the weekend although a stray shower here and there is not out of the question.

Thursday will be quite windy behind the front with gusts up to 40 mph possible in Billings and areas east. Gusts over 40 mph expected along the foothills.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today and tomorrow, 40s/50s Thursday and Friday, 50s on Saturday then 50s/60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 40s/50s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night, 20s/30s Thursday night and Friday night, 30s on Saturday night then 30s/40s on Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com