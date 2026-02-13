Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than normal and mostly dry through the weekend

BILLINGS — We can expect warmer-than-average and mainly dry conditions through Monday, with daytime temperatures running 15-20 degrees above normal and highs mainly in the 50s. Some locations, including Billings, may approach 60 degrees Sunday and Monday.

A weak disturbance could push some moisture into the region Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance of light snow showers to west-facing mountain slopes of the Beartooths and Crazies, with an inch of accumulation possible. Hit-or-miss rain showers could also pop up in some lower-elevation locations.

Winds will begin to increase across the western foothills Friday, with on-and-off gusts up to 50 mph expected through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Looking ahead to next week, a series of disturbances will bring unsettled conditions, with lower-elevation rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures, although many locations will remain above average, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

If lower areas do get snow, the best chance for accumulation could be Tuesday and then again on Thursday, though confidence is low at the moment.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

