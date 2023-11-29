Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average today ahead of a quick cool down

BILLINGS — Strong crosswinds are still possible this morning around the Livingston area so continue to use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle. A cold front passing through this morning will help ease the winds as the day progresses.

High pressure will make it another dry day as daytime temperatures stay above average with highs mainly in the mid to upper 40s, but a few areas could still reach into the low 50s.

Colder air behind the aforementioned front will knock daytime temperatures down into the 30s tomorrow and also on Friday in some towns. Temperatures will slowly creep back up to the 40s across the weekend.

Pacific moisture starts to enter the region on Friday bringing a chance of snow in the mountains through early next week. If some of that snow should make it down to the lower levels, it will be very light at best.

Strong crosswinds are expected to kick back up again along the western foothills across the weekend. Downslope flow will warm daytime temperatures up Saturday into early next. Highs could make it into the lower 50s on Monday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s today, 30s tomorrow, 30s/40s on Friday, mainly 40s across the weekend then 40s/50s early next week.

Lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s Friday night and Saturday night, 20s/30s Sunday night and Monday night then 30s on Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

