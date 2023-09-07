Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average through tomorrow, Cooler weekend

BILLINGS — Staying dry for most of the area today, although a few weak disturbances could kick up a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two mainly to the west of Yellowstone County. Billings has a slight chance of a shower late in the day into the evening.

Expecting only light surface smoke today in eastern MT, but it could briefly thicken up again tomorrow morning before returning to light for the weekend.

A cold front moves through tomorrow bringing a better chance of rain across the area on Friday and through the weekend. There is the possibility of strong to severe storms Friday and Saturday.

After warmer-than-average daytime highs today and tomorrow, the cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend and into early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and tomorrow, 70s across the weekend into Monday then 70s/80s mid-week.

Lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight then 40s/50s tomorrow night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

