Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average through Friday, Weekend snow

BILLINGS — It will be another windy start to the day in and around the Beartooth Foothills with a chance of gusts over 50 mph this morning, especially around the Livingston area. The winds should ease up as the day progresses, but gusts over 30 mph will still be possible through at least tomorrow. Billings will feel gusts over 20 mph at times today.

Dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures will continue for the rest of the week ahead of a Pacific trough that aims to bring changes to the forecast this weekend and into the early part of next week.

While models are still not completely in agreement, a blend of model shows a couple of inches of snowfall possible this weekend in south-central Montana and northern Wyoming. Billings could even pick up an inch or so of snow if these models hold true. The Beartooths/Absarokas, Bighorns, and Pryors could also pick up a couple of inches.

Still, there's enough uncertainty that we cannot give a definitive answer on this yet. Will need to wait over the next couple of days as models fine tune. Stay tuned.

It will get cooler with the passing of the trough with temperatures returning to more seasonal or slightly above for the Christmas holiday.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s through Friday, 40s on Saturday then 30s/40s Sunday and Monday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s through Friday night then 20s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com