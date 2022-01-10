Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than average this week, Windy through Wednesday

BILLINGS — Outside of the wind, it will be a rather quiet week as high pressure will keep us mainly dry. We’ll also enjoy warmer than average daytime and nighttime temperatures. Highs will mostly be in the 40s but there could be a few spots reaching into the 50s. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

Chinook winds will be whipping through at least Wednesday. Areas in and around Livingston can expect gusts up to 55 mph, up to 50 mph from Harlowton to Red Lodge and up to 40 mph from Roundup to Billings over to Hardin and down to the MT/WY state line.

Our next chance for much-needed precipitation could come by Thursday night, but that looks to be very light in nature at this point. Expecting a dry weekend.

