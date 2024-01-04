Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average then cooling down with snow

BILLINGS — Parts of eastern Montana will wake up to fog again this morning, but it should be less dense than it was yesterday morning. Still, you'll want to use caution while commuting as reduced visibility and slick roads will be an issue.

Westerly flow takes over today warming daytime temperatures up 5 to 10 degrees higher than yesterday. It will also help keep dry conditions locked into place through this afternoon. Pacific moisture will start to move in this afternoon bringing a chance for snow showers across the mountains into the evening.

A cold front will push through the area on Friday bringing a slight chance of scattered light snow Friday afternoon through the evening in the lower elevations.

High pressure briefly keeps dry conditions in place on Saturday ahead of a deep trough that will bring a slightly better chance for snow showers across the lower elevations on Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected (the mountains could several inches, though), but melting could bring slick roads during the Monday morning commute.

Strong winds will be in play from Livingston to Big Timber on Saturday with gusts over 50 mph (if not stronger) expected.

Another cold front is forecast to move through the area on Sunday bringing daytime temperatures back down to the 20s and 30s. High pressure will bring dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures begin to rise again.

We are anticipating another disturbance to move in by the second half of next week that could bring the coldest air of the season so far along with more snow. This is something we'll continue to monitor over the next several days. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through Saturday, 20s/30s Sunday and Monday, 30s on Tuesday, 20s/30s on Wednesday then 10s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s through Saturday night, 10s on Sunday night, 10s/20s Monday and Tuesday nights then single digits Wednesday and Thursday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com