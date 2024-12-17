Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average temperatures returning

BILLINGS — Tuesday will be mainly dry ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring more snow to the mountains and parts eastern Montana on Wednesday. Freezing rain will also be possible north-northeast of Yellowstone County. High pressure builds in again on Thursday and this will begin a stretch of mainly dry weather that aims to last through the weekend.

Winds will be on the increase again around the western foothills late Tuesday night through Thursday morning with gusts 50-75 mph possible.

Daytime highs will range from the mid-20s east to low 40s west on Tuesday, 30s east 50s west on Wednesday, mainly 30s and 40s on Thursday then 30s east to 50s west Friday and through the weekend.

