Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than average temperatures on the way

BILLINGS — A backdoor cold front will cool daytime temperatures down this afternoon in eastern/northeastern Montana. It won't last as highs will warm right back up heading into the weekend. The rest of the Q2 viewing area will see highs in the 30s and some 40s or at least come close. High pressure will keep conditions dry.

The weekend will be warmer than normal as mainly dry weather prevails. A few disturbances could ripple through bringing a slight chance of rain/snow Sunday into Monday.

It remains windy along the foothills through Saturday with gusts up to 65 mph possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s through early next week.

