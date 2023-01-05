Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than average stretch coming

BILLINGS — Clouds will increase today out ahead of a shot of energy (shortwave trough) that will move through tonight and tomorrow morning. A slight chance of rain and snow will accompany the disturbance but little to no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations. The southern Beartooths/Absarokas could get a few inches. This will be a quick shot allowing high pressure to return bringing dry conditions and a good bit of sunshine across the weekend and through early next week.

Highs and lows will warm up to above normal temperatures on Friday and remain with us through next week.

Gusty winds in excess of 30 mph will linger today along the Beartooth Foothills and it could be another foggy start in eastern Montana on Friday morning.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today, 30s/40s Friday and Saturday then mainly 40s Sunday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10/20s tonight then mainly 20s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com