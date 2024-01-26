Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than average Friday; spring-like next week

BILLINGS — Parts of eastern Montana dealt with lingering fog and low clouds Thursday, but much of the rest of Montana and northern Wyoming had a bright mix of sun and high clouds with above-average temperatures.

We can expect more high clouds Thursday night, which will further limit how much fog forms. Lows will stay warmer than after Friday morning.

A small disturbance will quickly push over the northern Rockies Friday, and that will bring gusty wind and a slight chance of light snow and rain to mainly the mountains and western foothills. The strongest wind will be near Livingston and Big Timber, with weaker breezes elsewhere. We'll have more clouds and similar temperatures Saturday under a ridge of high pressure.

The ridge will stay in control of our weather from Sunday through most of next week, but there will be several more small disturbances that move up and over that ridge from Sunday through next Wednesday. They will be moisture-starved, so little to no snow or rain will fall, but we'll have gusty wind at times, and easily the warmest days of 2024 thus far. Enjoy it while you can.