Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average before the big chill

BILLINGS — There are two big weather stories we are following this week.

Number 1: Winds will continue to stay on the stronger side with gusts between 35-55 mph possible through Wednesday evening from Livingston to Harlowton. Gusts will increase to 50-65 mph early Thursday morning through the evening from Livingston to Nye while gusts between 40-55 mph will be possible from Big Timber to Harlowton during that stretch.

Number 2: The biggest cooldown so far this season will occur this weekend as frigid arctic air pours in. Expect daytime highs in the singe digits and teens on Saturday then below zero to single digits (maybe low teens) on Sunday. Nighttime lows will dip below zero (double-digits below zero in some areas) Saturday night and Sunday night.

Winds chills will range from 20 to 40 below zero, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. This will be very dangerous for kids walking to school or waiting for the bus. Parents should take the necessary precautions and may want to consider driving kids to school or let them wait for the bus sitting in a warm vehicle.

During this cold snap, be sure to bring pets and plants inside, cover outside pipes, and check on the elderly.

Ahead of the much colder air this weekend, daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday then cool to the 20s and 30s on Friday. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s.

Conditions will stay dry through Thursday ahead of our next winter system that will bring a chance of snow Friday and Saturday with a few lingering flurries on Sunday. Generally looking at about an inch (give or take) of accumulation along and west of a line from Hysham to Broadus. Some projections: Billings- less than an inch, Red Lodge 3-4", Livingston- 1-2", Cody- 1-2", Sheridan- 1-2". Areas north are expected to pick up little no accumulation. The Pryors, Bighorns, and adjacent foothills cold pick up a couple of inches or more.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com