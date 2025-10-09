Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average and mainly dry through Friday

BILLINGS — It will be sunny, mostly dry, and warmer than average again Thursday and Friday as high pressure continues to wield its influence over the area. Expect highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Some moisture being drawn from a subtropical plume linked to Tropical Storm Priscilla, currently near southern Baja, will bring a slight chance of rain to southern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday afternoon into the evening. Billings may even get a quick shower. Winds will also pick up, especially in eastern Montana, with gusts over 20-30 mph possible.

A trough will bring a chance of rain across the weekend, with a good likelihood that areas along and west of a line from Jordan to Billings to Sheridan will pick up half an inch. The Absaroka, Beartooth, and Crazy Mountains are on track for more than 6 inches of snowfall above 8,000 feet, while the Bighorns will also have a chance, though to a lesser degree. Beartooth Pass will likely be impacted. Snow levels are expected to drop below 6,000 feet, so the foothills could also pick up a few inches.

Winds will pick up across the weekend with gusts between 25-45 mph possible, especially in our eastern counties.

Temperatures will remain above average on Saturday with highs mainly in the low to mid-70s, but chilly air behind a cold front will drop highs into the 40s and 50s on Sunday through Tuesday before a gradual warm-up begins.

We'll be keeping an eye on another disturbance that may bring more rain and mountain snow by the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s Thursday night, mid-40s to mid-50s Friday night, 30s and 40s Saturday night, then dip into the 20s and 30s Sunday and Monday nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com