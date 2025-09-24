Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer-than-average and dry through the weekend

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry and warmer-than-average conditions in place through the weekend, with daytime highs generally in the low to mid-80s.

We're keeping an eye on a possible weak cold front that could sweep through late Thursday into early Friday, bringing some cloud cover, breezy conditions, and slightly cooler temperatures.

A chance of rain may return to the forecast early next week, as the ridge of high pressure attempts to moves east, allowing Pacific moisture to stream in. Models are trending cooler, too, but it's still too early to say for sure at this point.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com