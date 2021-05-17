Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than average

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It should be a rather quiet start to the week, but an upper low sliding into the southern Rockies could kick up a few showers across the Beartooths today. We'll stay warm and dry on Tuesday, but showers could move in later in the afternoon or early evening.

Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures begin their return starting with a cold front Wednesday morning followed by a cut off low later in the week. Plan on daily showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through the rest of the week. No significant instability is expected, but a few isolated storms on Thursday could turn strong with gusty winds and lightning. We'll continue to monitor that.

With the colder air, we may wake up to a few light flurries or a rain/snow mix on Friday morning. We'll hold onto a slight chance of showers across the weekend.

Highs today and tomorrow will be the 80s, upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday, upper 50s on Thursday, and upper 40s on Friday. Weekend highs will be in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s tonight and tomorrow night, 40s on Wednesday night, and 30s Thursday through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com