Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer, Slight chance of rain late tonight

Cooler next week
Q2 Weather
Posted at 4:12 AM, Nov 04, 2021
BILLINGS — Daytime highs will push into the 60s with some 70s this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will cool things down a bit on Friday.

That front will pass through tonight/tomorrow morning bringing a slight chance of showers to Billings late tonight. Expecting snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas tonight through tomorrow morning. The Bighorns will see snow Friday morning as well.

The rain will pass through eastern/southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming tomorrow morning before exiting into the Dakotas before noon.

Expecting strong wind gusts between 40-50 mph (if not stronger) to whip along the western foothills and between 30-40 mph in the Livingston/Nye today and tomorrow. Big Timber could see those gusts tomorrow.

Clouds and sunshine will mix across the weekend with a slight chance of isolated showers on Sunday behind another cold front that will cool temperatures down heading into next week.

