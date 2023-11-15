Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer on Wednesday with other rapid weather changes

BILLINGS — The first of three disturbances which will affect the weather of Montana and Wyoming is moving overhead this afternoon. It's bringing little more than gusty wind and isolated showers. We'll have fewer clouds Tuesday night with lingering breezes. Wednesday will begin fairly clear, but warmer than most November mornings with increasing clouds, gusty wind and well-above-average highs.

The short-term warming trend Wednesday will be shut down rapidly late Wednesday and Thursday as the second disturbance drives a fast-moving cold front over the northern Rockies. We'll have a chance of light rain and snow during that time, along with more gusty wind and a rapid downturn in temperatures. Highs Thursday will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than what we'll have Wednesday.

Once that cold front passes, a ridge of high pressure will begin building over our region. That will mean fewer clouds and eventually weakening wind Friday through early Saturday. A third disturbance will increase our clouds late Saturday and bring another chance for light rain and mountain snow Sunday and early Monday. It is possible that yet another disturbance could bring showers next Tuesday.