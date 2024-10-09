Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer on Wednesday, but a cooldown is coming

BILLINGS — Daytime highs will reach into the low to mid-80s on Wednesday as skies remain hazy while wildfire smoke continues to stream in causing air quality issues. Those with a sensitivity to smoke should stay indoors as much as possible or at least limit time outside.

A cold front will sweep through Wednesday night/Thursday morning bringing a 10°+ cool down Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. There could be some moisture dragging behind the front, so a few spots may get a sprinkle or two Thursday night into Friday morning.

More cold air will push in from Canada across the weekend, adding to the cooldown. Highs will be mainly in the 60s, but some spots could stall in the 50s on Sunday.

Dry conditions will persist through next week with outlooks continuing to show dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures through late October.

