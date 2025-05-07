Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer on Thursday with PM showers and t'storms

BILLINGS — After several cooler than average days in Montana and Wyoming, a ridge of high pressure brought plentiful sunshine and much warmer weather to our region. We can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight, and relatively mild overnight lows to begin Thursday. Lows will only fall into the 40s, with some lower 50s possible.

A storm is approaching the northern Rockies at this time, and its cold front will sweep over Montana and Wyoming late Thursday afternoon and evening. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday, but that cold front will spawn scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Friday will be brighter and continued warm for most areas.

Saturday will be quite warm with more clouds by afternoon. Mother's Day Sunday will begin quietly, but showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The breezes will pick up Sunday, but we'll have stronger wind Monday with fewer showers. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler and wetter with our next storm.