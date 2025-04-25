Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer On Saturday, Wetter Weather Sunday And Monday

BILLINGS — As expected, the clouds remained over much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Friday, but we can expect decreasing clouds in the short term late tonight through the first half of Saturday. Despite having fewer clouds, overnight lows will only fall to the seasonable 30s and lower 40s early Saturday.

We can expect warmer weather on Saturday and Sunday as a warm front moves to the north over our region. We will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but much better chances for rain and thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, with locally heavy rain possible.

At lower elevations where we still have snow (foothills and lower parts of our mountains), there will be the potential for rapid snowmelt due to our warming temperatures and rain falling on the snow. Be mindful of some localized flooding potential early next week. Highs will fall from the 70s to the 50s with rain and mountain snow.