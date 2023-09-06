Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer, dry, sunny, and less smoke

BILLINGS — We start off on a smoky note this morning but the haziness will retreat to the east as the day progresses so air quality and visibility will improve in and around Billings. Unfortunately, the smoke will linger in areas along the MT/Dakotas border through much of the day. This should improve by tomorrow.

Daytime highs will be warmer over the next few days as high pressure keep conditions mainly dry through Friday. A few quick shots of energy could kick up daily hit-or-miss showers across the area, though.

Another cold front aims to move through sometime on Friday bringing a better chance of rain across the weekend, especially on Sunday. It will also bring a cool down that could stick for a bit.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today through Friday, 70s across the weekend into Monday then 70s/80s on Tuesday.

Lows will be in mainly in the 50s through Saturday night then 40s/50s Sunday night into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com