Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer but wind and mixed precipitation concerns

BILLINGS — A cold night ahead with many places falling into the single digits to teens below zero overnight. But as winds increase . Winds will increase along the western foothills, temperatures gradually warm.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3am until midnight Thursday for the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills. Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph can be expected for those areas.

Some localized blowing snow is possible until temperatures warm to the mid-to-upper 30s from Billings westward, and the snow glazes over

Clouds increase through Thursday from west to east with possible rain, snow or freezing rain showers favoring areas to the north and east of Billings, away from the drying winds near the mountains.

