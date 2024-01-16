Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and windy, Winter storm coming

BILLINGS — We're looking at several weather stories for the rest of the week.

First will be strong crosswinds developing today from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton. Gusts 40 to 55 mph will produce blowing snow that could affect visibility. Use caution while driving in these areas through this evening.

The next big weather story will be the possibility of a winter storm that could bring a good bit of snow with it. We're expecting two rounds of snow with this storm. The first will come tonight through tomorrow morning followed by the second Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Total snowfall could be anywhere from 2 to 6" across the area with up to a foot possible north of Yellowstone County. Western areas of the Crazies, Beartooths and Absarokas could get over a foot of snow. These potential totals could fluctuate. Just be prepared in any case.

Now, let's talk temperatures. Wind chills will be in the double-digits below zero this morning before warming into the single digits this afternoon for most of the area. Daytime temperatures are getting warmer, too, with highs pushing into the 10s/20s through tomorrow before a brief cool down on Thursday with highs dipping into the single digits.

Don't worry, it won't last.

Temperatures will warm back again as we head into the weekend with highs pushing into the 30s/40s across the weekend. This warmer-than-average trend looks to continue into next week and possibly for the rest of the month.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com