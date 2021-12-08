Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and windy, Chance of rain/mix tonight

BILLINGS — It warmed up enough yesterday for some melting to take place. With overnight lows dipping below freezing, the roads will be slick again this morning, so take it slow during your commute.

Speaking of warming up, downslope flow with push daytime temperatures into the 40s today for most of the area making it the warmest day of the week in Billings.

A cold front drops through tonight bringing a slight chance of rain/snow this evening. No accumulation is expected. Daytime highs will dip back to below seasonal over the next few days behind the cold front before another warm-up comes Sunday into at least the first part of next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in teens and 20s through the weekend, but there will be some 30s Saturday night. Be sure to take care of the 4 Ps during these frigid nights: pipes, pets, plants and people.

Winds will be whipping across the area through this evening. Gusts up to 65 mph in Livingston and along the foothills, up to 55 mph in Harlowton and along US 191 and up to 40 mph in Billings, Miles City, Roundup, Sheridan and surrounding areas.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com