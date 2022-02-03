Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and windy

BILLINGS — Wind chills will still be brutal this morning (up to 25-30° below), but we’ll begin a warming trend this afternoon with highs getting back into the 20s and 30s. Expecting 40s on Friday and Saturday and maybe 50° on Sunday. We’ll start next week off in the lower 50s.

Winds will be whipping this morning from Livingston to Nye with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Watch out for blowing snow that could reduce visibility to under than a mile. Significant drifting snow is possible in spots. Gusts up to 50 mph expected from Harlowton to Big Timber through the day. Billings will be breezy this afternoon with gusts over 20 mph increasing to over 30 mph on Friday into Saturday.

We’re into a dry stretch through early next week, although a quick shot of energy Friday night could give us a few flurries into Saturday morning.

Lows will be in the single digits to teens tonight then 20s and 30s nightly into early next week.

