Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and dry through Thursday afternoon, Rain with a cool down to end the week

BILLINGS — Expect sunny and warm conditions through Thursday afternoon (Wednesday being our warmest day of the week) before a Pacific trough begins its trek across the area Thursday night. Blocking from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will help create a cut off low over northern Wyoming that will bring on and off showers Friday through Sunday morning.

Daytime highs and nighttime lows will cool down behind the low starting Friday and hover around seasonal through early next week.

Winds will really pick up this afternoon through this evening in southeast Montana with gusts out of the southeast between to 30-40 mph. Winds will lessen on Wednesday.

Mountain snow is expected with several inches possible in the higher elevations. Snow levels could drop to near 9000 feet Friday and Saturday affecting travel over the Beartooth Highway across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today and Wednesday, 70s/80s on Thursday then 60s/70s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through Thursday night then mainly 40s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

