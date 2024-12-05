Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and dry then cooler and snowy

BILLINGS — A brief warming trend begins Thursday, pushing temperatures into the 50s for some areas through Saturday ahead of a cold front expected to move through on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of Saturday night through Tuesday, especially in the mountains.

Winds will turn stronger across the western foothills, Livingston, and surrounding areas with gusts between 40-60 mph (maybe up to 70 mph at times) Friday night through the weekend. Wind advisories may be put into effect.

Daytime highs will range from 30s east to 40s and 50s elsewhere on Thursday, 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday then 30s and 40s Sunday through Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s Thursday night, mainly 30s Friday and Saturday nights then 10s and 20s Sunday night through early next week.

