Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and dry, Breezy to windy weekend

BILLINGS — The warm-up continues today under mainly sunny skies with highs pushing into the 20s and even some 30s. Billings will finally get above the freezing mark tomorrow for the first time in almost a week (we reached a high of 47° on Sunday) when afternoon temperatures hit the mid 30s. We only get warmer from there with highs in the 40s Sunday and Monday with a shot to break 50° on Tuesday.

High pressure will keep conditions dry through early next week. Next chance of rain (maybe snow) could come by Wednesday night.

Strong winds begin to pick up by this evening along the foothills with gusts up to 65 mph (if not stronger) through Sunday and maybe into Monday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through the weekend. Harlowton down to Big Timber could feel gusts up to 55 mph Saturday and Sunday. Watch out for blowing snow through at least Saturday in these areas along I-90 and Hwy 191. It’ll breezy across the weekend in Billings with gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight lows will dip to the single digits to teens tonight, teens and 20s Saturday and Sunday nights then 20s and 30s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com