Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and dry across the weekend

BILLINGS — As the Clipper system pulls away, a few snow showers will linger across area mountains and foothills and southeastern MT through Friday morning before quickly moving out. Billings may also get a few flurries. Some sunshine returns in the afternoon, but it will be cooler, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will bring dry conditions and warmer temperatures through the weekend and into Monday. The warmer temperatures may cause a rise in area streams, creeks, and rivers due to snowmelt. Flood prone areas should keep watch.

Looking ahead to next week, a weak disturbance from the Pacific could bring a chance of snow to the mountains and rain to lower elevations from Monday night through Wednesday. High pressure returns Thursday, bringing dry conditions through the end of next week. Some models indicate a chance of more rain and snow next weekend, but there is still much uncertainty this far out.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday, 50s and 60s on Sunday, 60s and 70s on Monday, 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then mainly in the 60s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the teens and 20s Friday night, 20s and 30s through the weekend, then 30s and 40s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com