Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and drier through Friday

BILLINGS — Most of the area will be breezy on Tuesday, but gap-flow winds will be quite gusty across the Livingston and Nye areas through the morning. Southwest winds could clock between 30 and 40 mph, but should ease up around midday. Other than that, we can expect a pretty quiet stretch of weather through Friday as high pressure brings drier and warmer conditions.

There is growing confidence that a cold front will begin to move in by late Saturday or early Sunday, bringing cooler and wetter conditions. We'll continue to keep an eye on this.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, low to mid-60s on Thursday, mid to upper 60s on Friday and Saturday, mid to upper 50s on Sunday, then mid-40s to around 50° on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, mid-30s to around 40° on Thursday night, upper 30s to mid-40s on Friday night, mid-30s to low 40s on Saturday night, then mid-20s to mid-30s on Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com