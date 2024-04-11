Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer across the weekend

Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 11, 2024
BILLINGS — High pressure takes over Thursday bringing dry and warmer conditions to the area with highs getting into the 60s and then 70s by Friday. Temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s across the weekend, but a Pacific trough could bring a chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow. There could be just enough instability for isolated thunderstorms, too.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to be in place Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures cooling down and a better chance for rain and snow.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

