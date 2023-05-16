Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm with isolated thunderstorms today

BILLINGS — It will be another mostly dry day with the warmest temperatures of the work week coming this afternoon. There will be a better chance of widely scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening ahead of a cold front that will drop in from Canada tomorrow.

Showers are likely on Wednesday with up to .25" possible in Billings and up to .30" in areas west of Yellowstone county. Higher elevations could get up to half an inch. Not looking for as much accumulation in eastern Montana.

Cooler air behind the front will knock daytime highs down into the 60s tomorrow before warming back into the 80s across the weekend.

High pressure will drape dry conditions across the area Friday through Sunday. Another unstable system could bring rain back into the forecast on Monday.

Winds will flow in from the northwest behind the cold front and could drag smoke in from the Canadian wildfires late Wednesday into Thursday making air quality poor. This could be an issue for those with respiratory issues. Be sure to monitor the situation closely.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today, 60s/70s Wednesday and Thursday, mainly 70s on Friday then 70s/80s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 40s/50s tomorrow night, 40s Thursday night, 40s/50s Friday night then mainly 50s across the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com