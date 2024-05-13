Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm with isolated thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Low pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday as a cold front sweeps through. Before the front passes, compressional warming will push daytime temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast on Tuesday as moisture wraps around the low as it moves east. Around .25" of rainfall (give or take) is possible for much of the area with the mountains and foothills having the best chance over the 2-day period. The Beartooths and Bighorns could pick up a few inches of snow on Tuesday, too.

Winds will increase behind the passing front with gusts over 30 mph possible across much of the area on Tuesday. Temperatures will also cool down with highs falling into the 60s.

Some lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, but high pressure ridging will bring dry conditions to much of the area Wednesday and Thursday before another low drops down from Canada, putting rain chances back into the forecast Friday through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com