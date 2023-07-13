Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

BILLINGS — A shortwave shot of energy will push down from the north driving a weak cold front south through the area today. This could kick up a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Not anticipating any widespread severe weather (extreme eastern-northeastern MT may get a few of these storms) but a few storms could turn strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and maybe even small hail.

High pressure really digs in behind that front bringing dry conditions into the area through at least the middle part of next week. Northwest flow associated with that high pressure could pull smoke in from the Canadian wildfires tomorrow and Saturday. If you suffer from respiratory ailments, this is definitely something you want to monitor.

Temperatures will be seasonal again today but cool down a bit behind the cold front as we head into the weekend. The "cool down" won't last as daytime temperatures turn hot with highs getting into the low 90s early next week.

With a little bit of luck, there could be a chance to see the Northern Lights tonight with better chance Friday night into early Saturday morning. Good luck and happy viewing.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s through Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com