Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm weather continues, gusty winds signal and unsettled pattern early next week

Forecast Tuesday Evening Sep 23, 2025
Super 7 Day 1.png
Posted

BILLINGS — High pressure will continue to bring above-normal temperatures through the weekend, but expect two rounds of gusty winds—first Wednesday, then Friday. Highs will be above late September averages reaching the mid-70s to even some upper 80s regionally on a daily basis.

A possible weather pattern change looms for early next week with increased moisture and precipitation chances.

Wednesday: Gusty southerly winds 20-30 mph, some areas to 35 mph as warm air mixes down. Manly sunny.
Thursday: Calmer conditions, continued warm temperatures
Friday: Northwest winds pick up 20-35 mph as northern Montana trough passes by
Weekend: Warm and relatively calm conditions continue
Sunday-Monday: Pattern may shift with southwest flow bringing moisture and unsettled weather but still warmer than average.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!