Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm weather continues, gusty winds signal and unsettled pattern early next week

BILLINGS — High pressure will continue to bring above-normal temperatures through the weekend, but expect two rounds of gusty winds—first Wednesday, then Friday. Highs will be above late September averages reaching the mid-70s to even some upper 80s regionally on a daily basis.

A possible weather pattern change looms for early next week with increased moisture and precipitation chances.

Wednesday: Gusty southerly winds 20-30 mph, some areas to 35 mph as warm air mixes down. Manly sunny.

Thursday: Calmer conditions, continued warm temperatures

Friday: Northwest winds pick up 20-35 mph as northern Montana trough passes by

Weekend: Warm and relatively calm conditions continue

Sunday-Monday: Pattern may shift with southwest flow bringing moisture and unsettled weather but still warmer than average.