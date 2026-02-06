Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm Weather Brings Fire Concerns as February Feels More Like Spring

BILLINGS — If you've been enjoying the unseasonably warm February weather, you're not alone. But in the short term, that could spell trouble for fire safety and in the long term, all kinds of problems with spring and summer water shortages.

Temperatures are climbing well above normal for this time of year, with highs expected to reach the 50s and even mid-60s through the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be the warmest day before we see a change.

The combination of unusually warm temperatures, extremely dry air, and gusty winds is creating textbook conditions for grass fires to ignite and spread quickly. Humidity levels are dropping into the teens and twenties in some areas and vegetation becomes tinder-dry and highly flammable.

Western and central parts of the region face the highest risk, where temperatures will be hottest and the air driest with the strongest winds. Saturday could be particularly hazardous as winds pick up across the area, with gusts potentially reaching 20 to 30 mph over the plains.

The foothills and gap areas near Livingston and Nye could see even stronger winds, with gusts possibly hitting 40 to 50 mph or more. These powerful winds can turn a small spark into a rapidly spreading wildfire in minutes.

The warm, dry spell won't last forever. A pattern change arriving early next week promises to bring more typical February weather back to the region. Starting Monday or Tuesday, a weather system moving through the Northern Rockies is expected to drop temperatures back into the 40s .

This same system could finally bring some much-needed moisture to the area. Mountain areas, particularly those with south and west-facing slopes, have the best chance of seeing several inches of snow after weeks of mostly dry conditions.

The lower elevations may see a mix of rain and snow, though significant accumulation isn't expected in the valleys and plains.