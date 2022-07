Comfortable temperatures early in the week turn into near record highs by Monday.

As a high-pressure ridge drives hot air from the Pacific Northwest into Montana and Wyoming, afternoon temperatures will steadily rise each day. Highs will rise from mainly the 80s Thursday to some 100s Monday.

Storms will be limited favoring the higher elevations. A wave on Friday bring the best chance of storms until Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures remain comfortable with lows in the 50s and 60s consistently.