Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm Tuesday and Wednesday but the focus is Thursday

BILLINGS — Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures reaching the 70s. The good news is with recent precipitation and lighter winds, wildfire concerns will be low.

On Wednesday, clouds increase but afternoon temperatures are still as warm as the 60s. A weather system will bring significantly cooler and wetter conditions starting Wednesday night.

There is a high likelihood at 70% to 95% of precipitation over a widespread area, with mainly rain transitioning to snow for the lower elevations. Mountains and foothills are expected to receive heavy and wet snow.

In the lower elevations, rain will transition to wet snow and slush, especially in south-central Montana, with lower totals expected in far eastern Montana. There are potential impacts to travel and outdoor activities, especially late Wednesday into Friday morning.

Gusty northerly winds between 25-45 mph are expected, particularly near the mountains. Expect temperatures to drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s on Tuesday night with cooler temperatures remaining through Friday.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected to return from late Friday through Saturday. Another possibility for cooler and wetter conditions may arrive at the beginning of next week.