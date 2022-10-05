Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm today, Cool down coming

BILLINGS — Today will be the warmest day of the week as daytime highs push into the mid to upper 70s under a good bit of sunshine. A cold front drops out of the north tonight bringing cooler temperatures tomorrow. Much of the area may not get out of the 50s. Highs will warm again heading into the weekend.

Eastern Montana could get a few showers tomorrow morning as the front passes through, but that will be the last of the moisture through at least early next week.

Looking ahead to next week, another big cool down could be in the cards heading into Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on that. We'll keep an eye on it.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s today, 50s/60s tomorrow and Friday, mainly 60s across the weekend, 60s/70s on Monday then 50s/60s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s tonight then 30s/40s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com