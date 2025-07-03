Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm to hot with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday

BILLINGS — It will be a bit cooler on Thursday as a weak cold front moves through, but daytime temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Portions of the eastern plains will still see highs in the low to mid-90s. A few spots may even reach 100 degrees as well. A Heat Advisory will be in effect. Chances of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast, with some possibly turning strong to severe, especially in extreme eastern Montana.

A trough will push through the region Friday into Saturday along with a deeper surge of moisture, bringing a better chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, some of which could turn strong, on the Fourth of July. Be sure to monitor the forecast if you have outdoor plans. Hopefully, this won't affect area fireworks celebrations. Temperatures will cool even more Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs back around seasonal in the 70s and low 80s.

A decent chance for more showers and thunderstorms, some strong, remains on Saturday, but they should be less likely on Sunday.

Conditions look to be mainly dry early next week as models indicate that temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s and 90s.

Nightly lows will be mainly in the 50s and 60s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com