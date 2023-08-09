Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm to hot today ahead of a cold front

BILLINGS — With high pressure in place this afternoon, we'll stay dry. This is ahead of a cold front that will come through by tomorrow morning bringing a chance of showers overnight that could linger in to Thursday morning especially east of Yellowstone County. Up to .10" of accumulation is possible in areas west of Yellowstone County.

High pressure really digs in behind that front bringing dry conditions back into the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend. West/northwest flow could push wildfire smoke back into the area.

Daytime temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster through early next week. Today's highs will be warmer then we'll cool down a bit over the next few days behind that cold front. There will be a brief warm-up on Saturday (Billings could crack 90 degrees) before cooling down a tad on Sunday. Monday will try to reach the 90s again.

Latest outlooks show the area trending cooler than average next week outside of Monday with not much rain expected.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s (some 90s east) today through Friday, 80s/90s on Saturday, 80s on Sunday then 80s/90s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com