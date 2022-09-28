Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm to hot this afternoon, Big changes coming

BILLINGS — High pressure will help warm daytime temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s with near record heat possible in some spots today and tomorrow. It will also stay dry, but changes are on the way.

An upper level low coming out of the Pacific will bring a chance of showers starting Thursday evening. On and off showers will stay with us through at least Saturday depending on how long the low remains over the area. This all depends on where the remnants of Hurricane Ian go. If they move westward, the low could stall out bringing a better chance of rainfall accumulation. If they move toward the east, then the low will push through a lot quicker allowing high pressure to bring drier and warmer conditions back into the area.

A cold front will push through Thursday night bringing much cooler temperatures in its wake Friday through early next week. Still some uncertainty on what will happen beyond that.

It will be breezy to windy on Thursday ahead of the cold front with gusts between 20-30 mph expected.

Not only are we expecting rain, but several inches of mountain snow will be possible above 9000 feet on Saturday night. This could have an impact on the Beartooth Highway.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s (with some 90s) today and tomorrow then mainly 60s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through Saturday night then 40s Sunday night through early next week.

