Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm to hot and dry through the weekend

BILLINGS — Skies will stay sunny on Friday as a dry airmass continues to bear down on the area, but there could be just enough moisture available to bring a very slight chance of showers across the Beartooths during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Wildfire smoke will begin to move back into our western zones down into Cody, WY and could affect air quality over the next few days. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

High pressure continues to strengthen across the weekend, keeping dry and warm conditions in place. Our western mountains and foothills could get a shower late in the day. Daytime highs will be mainly in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday will also be dry, but energy moving through Sunday night into Monday could bring a chance of showers west of Yellowstone County. Highs will generally be in the low 90s.

Expecting mostly sunny and breezy conditions on Monday behind a front. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Expecting daytime temperatures to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s on Tuesday under dry conditions ahead of a cold front that could bring a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. There is still much uncertainty on this. Stay tuned.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com