Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm through Thursday, Unsettled weather pattern begins

BILLINGS — There is a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow with the best chance over the Bighorn Mountains today and the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns tomorrow. An upper low coming out of the southwest will bring a better chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the area on Friday and, to a lesser degree, on Saturday.

Gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and small hail will be possible with these storms.

A few smaller disturbances could move through across the weekend into early next week causing isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Mountain snow is expected Friday through early next week with several inches possible in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies.

With the warmer than average temperatures affecting snow melt and daily rain showers this week, flood prone areas will need to monitor the possibility of rising streams and rivers.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and tomorrow, 60s/70s Friday through Monday then 60s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight and tomorrow night then mainly 40s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com