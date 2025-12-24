Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm through Christmas but weekend changes likely

BILLINGS — Expect a weather whiplash this week, with unseasonably warm Christmas temperatures followed by a sharp weekend cool-down that could impact post-holiday travel plans.

Through Friday, temperatures will soar well above normal for this time of year, with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. Christmas Day itself looks to stay warm and mostly dry across most of the region. A weak weather system may bring a slight chance of rain or snow to areas west of Rosebud County (Forsyth) that may include Yellowstone County (Billings) and surrounding counties.

The warm spell continues into Friday, but changes are coming. A stronger cold front is expected to sweep through the area Friday night into Saturday, dropping temperatures by 10 to 20 degrees. Saturday's highs will be much more seasonal, settling into the 20s and 30s.

Weekend weather could pose some challenges for travelers heading home after the holidays. The incoming cold front brings a 20 to 50 percent chance of light rain and snow across much of the region Friday night and Saturday. While significant accumulations aren't expected in lower elevations, the combination of precipitation, colder temperatures, and increasing winds could create slippery road conditions.

Mountain areas will see more substantial snow. The Beartooth and Absaroka mountain ranges are forecast to receive persistent light to moderate snowfall from Thursday through Saturday, with the highest peaks having a 50 percent chance of picking up more than 12 inches during this period.

Strong winds are becoming an increasing concern for Saturday, particularly across the plains areas. Weather models are showing the potential for significant wind speeds as the cold front moves through, which combined with any precipitation could create hazardous travel conditions.

The good news for those with New Year's plans: the pattern shifts again early next week, with temperatures climbing back into the 40s and 50s under sunny skies.

For now, enjoy the unusually mild Christmas weather, but keep an eye on Saturday's forecast if you're planning to travel this weekend.