Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, then storm, with damp and cool days ahead

BILLINGS — High pressure moves across the area on Thursday nudging afternoon temperatures to the upper 70s to low 80s in many places. A few mountain showers or storms will develop.

Friday stays warm despite increasing afternoon clouds. Expect some wind through the day closer to the mountains. But by the afternoon and early evening, the components are there for a few stronger cells to produce brief periods of strong winds, hail,a nd pockets of heavier rain.

Much cooler and unsettled weather arrives over the weekend into and sticks around into next week. Showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for a few stronger storms over far southeast Montana, develops Saturday.

Sunday, expect periods of shower and thunderstorms. Monday and Tuesday are on track to be the coolest and wettest days with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Precipitation totals look to range from 1 to 3 inches for many places over the 5 day period. Heaviest precipitation looks to occur on Memorial Day. Temperatures will be cold enough for significant mountain snowfall with the potential for some snow to mix in along

the foothills.