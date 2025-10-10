Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm Saturday, but rain, wind and t'storms are coming

BILLINGS — Friday brought another warmer-than-average day to Montana and Wyoming, but we could already see and feel the changes that are coming. We've had clouds from time to time, but many more are coming. Tonight will be fairly quiet and seasonable cool with light breezes and only isolated showers with lows mainly in the 40s and lower 50s.

The first half of Saturday will also be quiet and warm for early October, but a storm will move over our region late Saturday through Sunday. We can expect rain showers and thunderstorms to develop in the late afternoon, but the cold front coming late Saturday night and early Sunday will bring heavier rain, stronger wind and mountain snow.

Our chances for rain and mountain snow will continue on Sunday with more gusty wind and highs will be 20-25 degrees cooler than Saturday. Monday will cool even further, but most of us will stay dry. Additional chances for rain showers and mountain snow will arrive Tuesday through Thursday, with drier weather Friday and highs in the 50s next week.