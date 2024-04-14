Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm On Sunday With Rapid Weather Changes Next Week

BILLINGS — The warmth of spring continued Saturday in Montana and Wyoming with a ridge of high pressure in control of our weather. We've had isolated showers and thunderstorms, but they're going to fall apart after sunset tonight. After a warm day and with some lingering clouds and breezes, lows won't fall too far... staying mainly in the 40s Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon we'll warm a little more than Saturday, but we'll also have a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get wet and stormy weather, though. The ridge will start breaking down Monday, and that will allow for more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

A trough of low pressure will swing south of our region next Tuesday and Wednesday, and another trough will move past us to the north. That 1-2 punch will cool our weather, bring stronger wind, and usher in more chances for rain turning over to snow Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We'll begin to dry out and get milder by late next week and next Saturday.