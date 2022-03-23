Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm is the norm

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to build across the area making for another dry and beautiful day with lots of sunshine again this afternoon. Highs will warm into upper 50s to mid 60s.

A rather dry cold front moves through tomorrow bringing a chance of isolated light rain showers in lower elevations and light snow in the higher elevations. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Stronger winds are expected Thursday with gusts over 40 mph especially in eastern Montana.

Cooler air behind the front will knock daytime highs down into the 40s and 50s on Friday. This won’t last as warmer air quickly spreads in bringing afternoon highs back into the 60s and 70s across the weekend. Not expecting record warmth, but temperatures will be a good 15-20° above normal.

A quick look at next week hints at the return of rain chances Monday, but still too early to set that in stone.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight, 20s and 30s tomorrow night then 30s and 40s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

