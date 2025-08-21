Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, hazy sunshine coming on Friday

BILLINGS — Earlier this week, much of Montana and Wyoming had its hottest temperatures of the summer thus far, but that heat is now gone with the passage of a cold front on Thursday. There were a few showers and thunderstorms, but most of the active weather will settle down overnight. We'll have a mostly clear and hazy sky with mild lows Friday morning.

A strong ridge of high pressure will begin building over much of the Intermountain West on Friday. Normally this time of year, that would mean a heat wave and less than comfortable highs. We can expect highs Friday and this weekend to be quite tolerable for August, with most highs a handful of degrees below average through this Sunday.

The ridge will continue to control the weather of our region much of next week. There will be a modest warming trend through late next week, but highs will only rise a few degrees above average by next Wednesday. Monsoonal moisture will approach the second half of next week, but will only supply a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.