Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, hazy sunshine coming on Friday

Much more seasonable weather with few chances for rain through next week
Jason Stiff
Much more seasonable weather with few chances for rain through next week
BILLINGS — Earlier this week, much of Montana and Wyoming had its hottest temperatures of the summer thus far, but that heat is now gone with the passage of a cold front on Thursday. There were a few showers and thunderstorms, but most of the active weather will settle down overnight. We'll have a mostly clear and hazy sky with mild lows Friday morning.

A strong ridge of high pressure will begin building over much of the Intermountain West on Friday. Normally this time of year, that would mean a heat wave and less than comfortable highs. We can expect highs Friday and this weekend to be quite tolerable for August, with most highs a handful of degrees below average through this Sunday.

The ridge will continue to control the weather of our region much of next week. There will be a modest warming trend through late next week, but highs will only rise a few degrees above average by next Wednesday. Monsoonal moisture will approach the second half of next week, but will only supply a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

